Anderson County Courthouse

The Anderson Co. Courthouse (FOX Carolina/ Dec. 12, 2019)

ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina) – A spokesman for the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the Anderson County Courthouse was evacuated due to a bomb threat Thursday afternoon.

Deputies were called to investigate and will determine if there is any credible threat.

The county courthouse is located along South Main Street.

Fake bomb threats are common occurrences at area courthouses.

