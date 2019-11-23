SIMPSONVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) – The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said two woman connected to a string of package thefts from Simpsonville doorsteps are now in custody.
Lt. Ryan Flood said Angelia Wardlaw was arrested and charged with 5 counts of petit larceny, 1 count of 2nd degree burglary and 1 count of criminal conspiracy related to the package theft investigations.
Wardlaw also had a prior warrant from October for grand larceny of an automobile.
During a bond court hearing Friday evening, Wardlaw was formally charged with the following charges:
- Grand larceny
- Petit larceny
- 2nd degree burglary
- Criminal conspiracy
The Sheriff's Office took Holly Lundie into custody on Saturday.
Lundie was charged with five counts of petit larceny, one county of burglary in the second degree, one count of criminal conspiracy, and one count of grand larceny. Deputies say the grand larceny charge is unrelated to the porch thefts.
Deputies said Lundie was caught on a Ring doorbell cam. In the footage, the suspect can be seen taking boxes containing a child’s Christmas presents, according to the homeowner, Kristy Chasse.
Chasse said the porch pirates made their move just four minutes after the UPS driver delivered the boxes, which contained Christmas presents for Chasse’s son.
She said the boxes contained items totaling $150.
“I am a single mom, so I don’t have extra money to go repurchase these items,” Chasses said. “My 8-year-old son, Landon, and I were both heartbroken that someone would so boldly come on our property and steal our gifts.”
A friend of Kristy's started a GoFundMe for her and Landon. As of writing, the fundraiser met more than half of its $300 goal.
Deputies said the same duo hit at least five homes on Tuesday, while driving a dark colored Ford sedan.
All the thefts happened along William Seth Court, Mercer Drive and Roper Mountain Road between noon and 3 p.m.
Deputies said they are investigating additional thefts in the area and more charges could be forthcoming.
MORE NEWS - 'Tis the season: Grinch crashes holiday photo shoot, scares kids in viral video
(2) comments
I'm so happy to hear that both of these human scum were caught. Why losers think they can still get away with this stuff blows my mind- there are cameras EVERYWHERE....dumb criminals, get a life.
Both of them have a history of drug use and stealing. Doesn't seem like they're being discouraged by our justice system.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.