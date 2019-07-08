Laurens, SC (FOX Carolina) - Deputies with the Laurens County Sheriff's Office said a woman wanted for cruelty to animals has been arrested
Deputies say on July 1, they responded to a home on Tractor Drive to assist animal control for a call about multiple animals living in what they called,"deplorable conditions".
The sheriff's office said they found two horses, a kitten, a rabbit all with little to no food and water.
Deputies say as they approached the residence, Lori Lockey fled the scene and a second person, Stacey Lynn Mckenzie was arrested without incident and transported to the Johnston Detention Center.
Deputies say they couldn't locate Lockey, and are asking for the public's help in finding her.
Both she and Mckenzie face four counts of felony cruelty to animals. All the animals involved were relocated for their safety.
Deputies confirmed Monday morning that Lockey had been located and arrested.
