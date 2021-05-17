RUTHERFORD COUNTY, NC (FOX Carolina)- Deputies in Rutherford County have arrested a suspect on multiple charges related to breaking and entering as well as larceny, according to a release.
The Rutherford County Sheriff's Office says that the arrest occurred on Saturday when deputies responded to an area along Depirest Rd. and Bostic Sunshine Highway after hearing reports about a suspect breaking in to homes and cars. The suspect was then located by a RCSO deputy at a residence along Depriest Road, according to the sheriff's office.
When the deputy tried to detain the suspect, he ran away and attempted to take her patrol vehicle but was ultimately stopped, according to RCSO.
Deputies say that the suspect continued to flee on foot and even attempted to break into another house before more deputies arrived on scene and eventually took the suspect into custody.
Deputies arrested 18-year-old Manuel Galvan Aleman and charged him with two counts of resisting a public officer, one count of assault and battery, two counts of misdemeanor attempted breaking and entering, one county of injury to real property, one county of felony breaking and entering of a motor vehicle, one count of felony attempted larceny and one count of assault on a government official, according to the sheriff's office.
RCSO says that Aleman is now in custody at the Rutherford County Detention Center and received a $35,000 secured bond. The sheriff's office confirmed that Aleman made his first appearance in court on Monday.
MORE NEWS: Woman holds burglary suspects at gunpoint until authorities arrive, deputies say
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.