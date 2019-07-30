Greenville, SC (FOX Carolina) - Deputies in Greenville County have confirmed that the suspect accused of shooting a woman at Bucks, Racks, and Ribs Tuesday morning is now in custody.
Deputies say they were called to Bucks, Racks, and Ribs early Tuesday morning for an apparent shooting.
According to the sheriff's office, they received a call at 1:59 a.m. to 805 Frontage Road in Greenville for a gunshot victim. The sheriff's office says the victim was shot following a verbal altercation in the parking lot of the business.
Deputies say when they arrived, the victim had already been driven in a personal vehicle to a local hospital for treatment.
Deputies say the victim, who is an adult, suffered one gunshot wound which appears to be non-life threatening.
We're told the gunman fled the scene before deputies arrived.
Suspect's Capture:
After the shooting we're told a K-9 officer in the area spotted the shooting suspect's vehicle and turned on his blue lights to initiate a traffic stop.
Deputies say the suspect began to flee, and the K-9 officer disengaged from a high speed pursuit. We're told the suspect crashed into a power pole around 3:00 a.m. on Edwards Road and the K-9 officer arrived on scene to arrest the suspect.
A homeowner in the area said parts of the suspect's vehicle were strewn across his yard and a tire from the vehicle hit his home waking him shortly after 3 a.m.
Deputies say the suspect attempted to flee and the officer unleashed his K-9 partner who stopped the fleeing suspect.
The suspect was arrested and taken to the hospital. We don't know at this time if he has been taken to the detention center.
