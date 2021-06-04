ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) - Deputies with the Buncombe County Sheriff's Office said a man has been charged with multiple drug, gun, and money
According to the sheriff's office, Michael Douglas Hartford, 38, was in possession of 129.4 grams of methamphetamine and 22.2 grams of fentanyl. He also was in possession of $1,921 in U.S. currency and illegal possession of a Ruger LC9 pistol.
Deputies said he was taken into custody by SCET and BCAT agents for the following charges:
- Possession of Firearm by Felon
- Trafficking in Methamphetamine by Possession
- Trafficking in Fentanyl by Possession
- Trafficking in Fentanyl by Transportation
- Possession with Intent to Manufacture, Sale or Deliver Fentanyl
- Possession with Intent to Manufacture, Sale or Deliver Methamphetamine
- Felony Possession of Schedule I Controlled Substance
- Maintaining a Vehicle or Dwelling Place for the Purposes of Controlled Substance
- Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
The sheriff's office said Hartford has a $150,000 bond.
