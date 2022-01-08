BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC (FOX Carolina)-. The Buncombe County Sheriff's Office announced that a man was recently sentenced for sex crimes against a minor.
Deputies said 57-year-old William Darryl Marler was sentenced to 18-26 years in prison. He was charged with Indecent Liberties with a child and First Degree Statutory Sex Offense of a Child 13 Years or Younger in December 2021.
According to deputies, Marler admitted that he sexually assaulted a child.
“Thank you to Detective Jamie Hannah for the hard work and dedication that she puts forth every day,” said Detective Sgt. Bryon Crisp of the Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office Special Investigations Unit. “The Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office would like to thank the Buncombe County District Attorney's Office for prosecuting this case. We also ask that anyone who has been a victim of a sex crime to please contact our Special Investigations Unit at 828.250.6902 or contact Our Voice at 828.252.0562.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.