BUNCOMBE, NC(FOX Carolina)- The Buncombe County Sheriff's Office announced that U.S. Marshals captured a murder suspect who was also allegedly involved in another shooting in Alabama.
Deputies said Alfred Louis Logan Jr. was taken into custody early this morning in Elizabeth City, NC. According to deputies, Logan was armed with a handgun when he was captured. Buncombe County Deputies are traveling to Elizabeth City to retrieve the handgun and any other evidence that may help their investigation.
“This has been a detailed and time-consuming homicide investigation. I would like to convey my sincere thanks to our Detectives and all others involved for their attention to detail, relentless determination and timely response starting on November 18th. I would also like to commend and thank all involved for taking Mr. Alfred Logan Jr. into custody,” says Buncombe County Sheriff Quentin Miller.
Last week, The Trussville Police Department announced that Logan was wanted in connection to a recent shooting in Birmingham, Alabama.
Officers said they responded to a Shell gas station along Edwards Lake Road at around 8:00 a.m. on December 8. When they arrived at the scene, they found a 64-year-old man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. According to officers, the victim was quickly transported to a nearby hospital with severe injuries.
The Irondale Police Department and Trussville Police Department worked together to gather information. Following the investigation, they identified the suspects as 42-year-old Alfred Lewis Logan and 37-year-old Lindsey Nicole Calton. Both suspects were charged with 1st Degree Robbery, 1st Degree Kidnapping and 1st Degree assault.
Officer said they found Calton and took her into custody, but they are still searching for Logan.
Earlier this month, the Buncombe County Sheriff's Office announced that Logan was wanted for murder. According to deputies, he allegedly shot and killed a man on November 18.
PREVIOUSLY: BCSO: Deputies searching for suspect wanted for murder
