ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) - The Buncombe County Sheriff's Office said Sheriff Quentin Miller's home suffered significant damages due to a structural fire Tuesday afternoon.
According to the sheriff's office, Skyland Fire Department and other area fire departments responded to a fire at Sheriff Miller's residence on Woodfield Road in Arden.
Deputies said no family members or pets were injured as a result of the fire.
