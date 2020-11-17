Quentin Miller

Democrat Quentin Miller wins Buncombe County Sheriff. 

 (Source: Quentin Miller for Sheriff)

ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) - The Buncombe County Sheriff's Office said Sheriff Quentin Miller's home suffered significant damages due to a structural fire Tuesday afternoon.

According to the sheriff's office, Skyland Fire Department and other area fire departments responded to a fire at Sheriff Miller's residence on Woodfield Road in Arden.

Deputies said no family members or pets were injured as a result of the fire.

More news: NC Governor Cooper introduces COVID-19 county alert system

Copyright 2020 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All Rights Reserved.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.