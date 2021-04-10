ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina)- A detainee at the Buncombe County Detention Facility died on Saturday afternoon, according to the Buncombe County Sheriff's Office.
According to a release from BCSO, a guard at the facility reported that a detainee was not feeling well. The detainee was then given Narcan by a nurse before being transported to Mission Hospital by EMS, deputies say.
The sheriff's office says that the detainee was pronounced dead at Mission Hospital. The deceased was identified as 37-year-old Tania Shepherd, BCSO says.
Shepherd had just been booked into the Buncombe County Detention Facility earlier Saturday afternoon at around 12:19, according to deputies.
According to the release, the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation and District Attorney have been notified and SBI will conduct an independent investigation, which is standard practice.
