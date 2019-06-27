Asheville, NC (FOX Carolina) - Deputies with the Buncombe County Sheriff's Office confirmed on Wednesday that an inmate has died after collapsing.
According to the sheriff's office, the incident occurred around 7:36 p.m. at the Buncombe County Detention Center.
Deputies say it appears the inmate, who has not yet been identified, collapsed during free time in what appeared to be a seizure.
We're told by deputies that the inmate was conscious as a detention officer and detention medical staff responded and began administering first aid. EMS arrived and began life-saving techniques.
Deputies say the inmate was transported to Mission Hospital, but died at 8:31 p.m.
Identity of the inmate is being withheld until their family can be identified. We'll update when more information becomes available.
