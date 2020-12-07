Asheville, NC (FOX Carolina) - Deputies in Buncombe County have arrested a man on multiple charges of sexual exploitation of a minor.
According to the sheriff's office, Christopher Earl Griffin, was arrested on Saturday, December 5 when he was found to be in possession of video files of child pornography.
Griffin was arrested and charged with 10 counts of third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor.
“This is great professional work by our investigative personnel. Our community is fortunate to have a cadre of deputies who are committed to investigating these types of crimes that target children,” says Chief Deputy Herbert Blake of the Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office.
Griffin has an unsecured bond of $100,000. The sheriff's office says additional charges could be forthcoming.
