ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) - A Buncombe County man was arrested after more than a half a pound of fentanyl was found in his possession, according to the sheriff's office.
The Buncombe County Sheriff's Office said a joint investigation on Oct. 22 led to the arrest of Angela Rose Balnis and Jeremy Ryan Clontz on a number of drug offenses.
Deputies said they also seized the following:
- 167 grams of Fentanyl
- 8.2 grams of Methamphetamine
- 84 dosage units of Xanax
- 9.9 grams of MDMA
- Two dosage units of Adderall
- $9,751.15 in U.S. currency
The office said agents later executed a search warrant on a storage unit belonging to Jeremy Ryan Clontz and seized an additional 113.8 grams of fentanyl. This brings the total amount of fentanyl recovered up to 280 grams, which is more than half a pound.
Deputies said Clontz faces the following charges:
- (2) Level III Trafficking in Fentanyl by possession
- Trafficking in Fentanyl by transportation
- (2) Conspiracy to traffic Fentanyl
- (2) Possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver Fentanyl
- Possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver Xanax
- Possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver methamphetamine
- Possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver MDMA
- Possession of drug paraphernalia
- Maintaining a vehicle of dwelling for the purposes of controlled
- Possession of a controlled substance within 1000 feet of a school
Balnis was charged with conspiracy to traffic fentanyl and is being held on a $25,000 secured bond. Clontz bond amount has not been updated yet.
Both Clontz and Balnis is currently being held at the Buncombe County Detention Facility.
