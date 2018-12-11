Laurens, SC (FOX Carolina) - Sunday, deputies with the Laurens County Sheriff's Office arrested, 47-year-old, Angela Gunnells of Donalds, after being notified a home was being actively robbed.
When deputies arrived to the home on Highway 25 in Ware Shoals, they say they found Gunnells, who was operating a red Dodge Dakota stuck in the victims back yard.
Deputies say the homeowner arrived and confirmed several items in the back of the truck was stolen from various buildings on the property.
Sheriff Don Reynolds said:
“This lady doesn’t even live in Laurens County, yet she chose to come here and wreak havoc on hard working, law abiding members of this community. I’m pleased that our Deputies fast response allowed us to take this lady into custody and place her where she belongs.”
When taking Gunnells into custody, deputies say they found her in possession of a quantity of methamphetamine.
Deputies charged Gunnells with burglary third degree and possession of meth.
