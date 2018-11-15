TRAVELERS REST, S.C. (FOX CAROLINA) - Greenville County deputies say a burglary in Henderson County lead to a chase down Highway 25 that ended in Travelers Rest Tuesday night.
The chase involved a burglary victim following people he believed were connected to a breakin at his home where he reported a PlayStation, games and other items were taken.
Travelers Rest Police Chief Tim Kelley said the vehicle being chased hit a truck on Highway 25 and Little Texas Road, then came to a stop near Bojangles in Travelers Rest after its tire was damaged from hitting the truck.
Chief Kelley said the Greenville County Sheriff's Office became involved in the incident after stolen merchandise was discovered in the vehicle being chased.
The driver of the vehicle was ticketed with reckless driving. Two passengers were charged with possession of stolen goods less than $2,000 and possession of marijuana. Deputies say only one item from the Henderson County burglary was recovered in Travelers Rest.
