Woodruff, SC (FOX Carolina) - Tuesday morning deputies were called to a home along Miller Road in Woodruff.
Deputies with the Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office say preliminary indications are that a homeowner shot a burglary suspect.
We're told that the suspect fled on foot, but has since been located. Deputies say his injury is believed to be non-life threatening.
We have a crew on scene working to gather more details. We'll update as soon as more information becomes available.
