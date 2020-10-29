SPARTANBRUG COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Spartanburg Co. deputies say someone has stolen a trailer belonging to the Byrnes Rebels Touchdown Club, taking off with more than $30,000 worth of Byrnes merchandise inside.
SCSO says the silver trailer was stolen from the community center parking lot in the Roger Mills subdivision sometime between 3:30 and 5:30 p.m. Wednesday. The 24-foot dual-axle V-tip trailer has barn-style doors on the rear along with a door and window on the right side. It also has a "Lark" logo printed on the left side. Inside was hoodies, shirts, and more Byrnes memorabilia to be sold to raise money for the booster club.
Anyone who knows where the trailer is or who may have it is urged to call Inv. Jason Kramer at (864) 503-4600 or email him at jkramer@spartanburgcounty.org. An anonymous tip can also be left by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC (274-6372), or by submitting a tip via the website of www.spartanburgcs.com. Information from tips leading to the recovery of the trailer and/or identification of responsible suspects will be eligible for a cash reward.
