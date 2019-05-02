Greenwood, SC (FOX Carolina) - On Tuesday, deputies with the Greenwood County Sheriff's Office were called to Woodfields Elementary School after the principal informed them a student had been found with a knife.
According to deputies, a teacher at the school recovered the knife after two other students reported to her that the student had shown it to them.
Deputies say the teacher approached the student and told him to give to give it to her. The teacher said he then produced the folding knife which was green in color with a one and a half inch blade.
Deputies say the child's mother arrived to the school where deputies then spoke with her. No charges were filed against the child at this time due to his age.
We reached out to Greenwood District 50 who said the Woodfield school administration worked closely with law enforcement to complete a thorough investigation of the situation and determined that at no time was a threat made against any students.
According to the district, the student in possession of the knife was disciplined in accordance to the Student Rights and Responsibilities handbook.
