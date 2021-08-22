Michael David Martin

Michael David Martin (North Carolina Center for Missing Persons / August 22, 2021)

BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC (FOX Carolina)-  The North Carolina Center For Missing Persons says that a Silver Alert for a missing 52-year-old man has been canceled by the Buncombe County Sheriff's Office. 

Michael David Martin was previously reported missing out Leicester

