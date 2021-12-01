BUNCOMBE, NC (FOX Carolina)- The Buncombe County Sheriff's Office announced that a Candler man was arrested after deputies served a search warrant on Monte Vista Drive.
Deputies said during the search, they located 130 grams of methamphetamine, 29.8 grams of fentanyl, 1.8 grams of cocaine, $2,555 and a stolen pistol.
Deputies later identified the suspect as Arrington Jovan Turner. Turner was wanted for the following, according to deputies.
- Habitual Felon
- Possession of Firearm by Felon
- Trafficking in Heroin
- Four counts of Possession with Intent to Manufacture, Sale or Deliver Schedule II Controlled Substance
- Possession of Marijuana
- Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
Deputies said they plan to charge Turner with the following after last night's search.
- Trafficking in Methamphetamine by Possession
- Trafficking in Fentanyl by Possession
- Maintaining a Vehicle or Dwelling for the Purposes of Controlled Substances
- Possession with Intent to Manufacture, Sale or Deliver Methamphetamine
- Possession with Intent to Manufacture, Sale or Deliver Cocaine
- Possession with Intent to Manufacture, Sale or Deliver Fentanyl
- Possession of Firearm by Felon
- Possession of Stolen Firearm
Turner is currently being held at the Buncombe County Detention Facility on an $85,000 secured bond.
“The Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office will continue to work to dismantle high-level drug trafficking operations in our community,” says Buncombe County Sheriff Quentin Miller.
