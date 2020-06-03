HENDERSON COUNTY, NC (FOX Carolina) The Henderson County Sheriff's Office says they've charged a 19-year-old man with sex offense and child abuse after an investigation.
Deputies say Tylar Alan Rogers, of Candler, has been charged with one felony count of first degree statutory sex offense and two counts of felony child abuse.
Rogers' arrest came as a result of an investigation into several allegations of abuse against him.
As of Wednesday, he remained in the Henderson County Detention Center under a $170,000 secured bond.
