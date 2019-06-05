HENDERSON COUNTY, NC (FOX Carolina) - Lock your cars, take your keys, hide your valuables: that's what Hendrson County deputies are saying to residents thanks to an uptick in car break-ins.
HCSO says they've received numerous reports of car break-ins in the last two weeks alone. They say most happened at night and that unlocked vehicles have been the targets. Additionally, cars at local parks have been hit, with thieves breaking windows to steal valuables left in plain sight.
Having your car or things stolen can be inconvenient and costly, but suspects who get additional personal information can only make things worse with the added chance of identity theft. Plus, deputies say stolen vehicles are often used to commit other crimes.
Follow these safety tips to reduce your chances of falling victim to auto theft:
- ALWAYS lock your car and take the keys. Never leave a valet key in the car.
- NEVER leave valuables in plain sight, even if the car is locked.
- Remove ALL charging cords and phone mounts from sight.
- STASH valuables before parking. Place purchases in the trunk or hide them before reaching your destination.
- COMPLETELY CLOSE your car windows.
- AVOID parking between large vehicles.
- If your radio or radio's face plate is removable, TAKE IT OFF!
- If you see something suspicious, CALL 911!
