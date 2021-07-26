Deputies: Car pulled out of Lake Hartwell reported stolen

ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina) - Anderson County dispatch said crews worked to get a vehicle out of Lake Harwell Monday,
The call came in at 9:45 a.m. for a vehicle in the water at White City Park Bridge and Centerville Road in Anderson, according to dispatch.
Anderson County Sheriff JT Foster said the car was reported stolen out of Atlanta and that no one was inside the vehicle.
We will bring you more information as it develops.
