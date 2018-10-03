GREER, SC (FOX Carolina) - Greenville County deputies said a 13-year-old Blue Ridge Middle School student was arrested and charged for making threats to harm people at school.
Deputies said School Resource Officers learned of the threat allegations on September 28 and began investigating.
“During the course of investigation multiple interviews were conducted and School Resource Officers found credible evidence to charge the student with ‘student threats,’” Lt. Ryan Flood stated in a news release.
Flood said the student was arrested on Tuesday.
Greenville County Schools spokesperson Beth Brotherton released this statement about the incident Wednesday afternoon:
"I can confirm that an eighth grade student at Blue Ridge Middle School has been arrested by the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office and charged with Student Threats. The student’s comments were overheard by classmates and reported to an adult. An investigation by school administrators and the school resource officer began immediately. We are thankful that witnesses came forward. Their courage allowed law enforcement to take swift action. We tell all students that if they 'See Something, Say Something.' We have worked with law enforcement to encourage our students to report suspicious comments, behaviors and activities. The student will be disciplined according our district’s behavior code and through the legal system."
Sheriff Johnny Mack Brown applauded both deputies and the school district after the arrest:
"The measures taken by school staff and resource officers in addition to the willingness of students at Blue Ridge Middle to come forward, shows the promise that our community has in an effort to foster the best learning environment in the entire state. I commend all of the parties involved and the tremendous work of our School Resource Officer.”
Deputies said the case has been turned over to the Department of Juvenile Justice.
