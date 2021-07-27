CANDLER, NC (FOX Carolina) - A homicide investigation has begun after a deadly shooting took place Monday night, according to the Buncombe County Sheriff's Office.
Deputies said 27-year-old Joshua Silvers was shot and killed outside of a home on Davis Drive just after midnight.
The sheriff's office said 18-year-old Alexus Buckner was charged Monday evening with first-degree murder in the death of Silvers and is currently at the Buncombe County Detention Center.
On Tuesday, BCSO announced that they are also charging 20-year-old Terrick Tyree Eddington with first degree murder as well.
Buckner has not been given a bond amount, which means she will not be eligible for pre-trial release.
Although Buckner has been charged, deputies say there are still other persons of interest.
This is all the information we have at this time. Stay tuned as we work to keep you updated.
