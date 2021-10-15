LAURENS, SC (FOX Carolina) - Three people were arrested Witness after they were witnessed stealing a UTV from a store and drugs were found inside their vehicle, according to Laurens County Sheriff's Office.
Deputies said a witness saw the suspects in a SUV leaving the Westview Memorial Park on Highway 76 West and speed off with a John Deer side-by-side vehicle on a utility trailer.
Soon after, deputies said they found the SUV and a Gator UTV on Kathy's Drive in Clinton, both matching descriptions given by dispatch. The following items were found in the suspects' vehicle:
- Firearm
- Syringe containing meth
- Two bags of marijuana
- Digital scale
- Numerous heroin and or fentanyl pills
The Office said Matthew Thomas Hutchinson of Spartanburg was charged with grand larceny, second offense driving under suspension, third offense possession of meth, unlawful carrying of a handgun, and possession with intent to distribute marijuana.
Tyson Carmel Robinson of Clinton was charged with recieving stolen goods, contraband, and possession with intent to distribute fentanyl.
Katelyn Alexis Branch of Honea Path was charged with grand larceny.
Tyson Carmel Robinson was charged with receiving
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.