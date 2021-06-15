WALHALLA, SC (FOX CAROLINA) - The Oconee County Sheriff's Office announced that they have charged a suspect who was shot after he entered a home along Timber Ridge Ln. on Tuesday
OCSO confirmed that investigators obtained warrants against 26-year-old Chauncey Demetrius Williams of Anderson in connection with the incident.
He has been charged with one count each of possession of a weapon during a violent crime, fire degree burglary and petite larceny, according to deputies.
According to arrest warrants, Williams is accused of entering a residence along Timber Ridge Ln. while armed with a deadly weapon. Deputies say that Williams is accused of stealing a pair of shoes while he was at the residence.
Deputies say as more facts became available, it was determined that a group of armed individuals, including Williams, burglarized the home.
During the incident, the sheriff's office says that the homeowner fired a gun and struck Williams, who was later hospitalized.
The Oconee County Sheriff's Office says they identified two other suspects, one of whom was later cleared of charges based on evidence that was gathered.
Deputies say they are looking for a fourth person in regards to the incident. They go on to say at this time, there is no danger to the public.
They also say the E-911 Communications Center dispatched deputies from the Uniform Patrol Division Tuesday afternoon around 1:56 p.m. in regards to reports of shots being fired on Timber Ridge Lane near Shiloh Road in the Seneca area.
According to deputies, during the investigation, it was determined that a person was at Oconee Memorial Hospital with a gunshot wound, who was later identified by deputies as Chauncey Williams.
They go on to say investigators from the criminal investigations division were notified and responded to the hospital.
After being released from the hospital, Williams was taken into custody at the Oconee County Detention Center, according to the sheriff's office.
OCSO says that due to the ongoing investigation, no names of any other suspects currently identified will be released at this time and investigators expect more arrests to follow.
If anyone have information regarding the shooting incident contact the Oconee County Sheriff's Office at 864-638-4111 or Crimestoppers, where you can remain anonymous, at 1-888-CRIME-SC.
