Blacksburg, SC (FOX Carolina) - Deputies in Cherokee County have arrested a man and charged him with 17 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor.
According to the sheriff's office, on Friday, October 25, investigators were notified about a possible child pornography case through their cyber tip line.
Deputies say 30-year-old Craig Tyler Bowman, of Blacksburg, was arrested after investigators executed search warrants on his social media accounts and located child pornography videos and images. Deputies say the videos were downloaded and sent by Bowman contained images of minors involved in sexual activity.
Investigators say the 17 arrest warrants were obtained on Tuesday November 5 and Bowman was arrested shortly after midnight on November 6.
Bowman has been charged with 17 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor third degree and is currently incarcerated in the Cherokee County Detention Center.
Anyone with information about Bowman involved in any criminal activity is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.
