GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Greenville County deputies said a fourth person accused of being directly involved in a brutal attack on a well-known couple in the community has been arrested in Florida.
Deputies said Friday Jeffery Kevin Mullins, Jr., 37 was charged in the Sept. 25 robbery and kidnapping of W.E. and Ann Willis.
Mullins is charged with attempted murder, burglary first degree, assault and battery first degree, two counts of armed robbery, two counts of grand larceny, criminal conspiracy, arson third degree, and two counts of kidnapping.
Mark Wright, Jack Foreman, and Jermaine Bernard Williams were all arrested previously and face the same lists of charges.
Mullins’ arrest is the sixth overall in the case. Deputies have also charged Ronald Edmond and Kenyatta Foster with accessory after the fact.
Mullins is locked up in the St. Lucie County Detention Center in St. Lucie, Florida, on unrelated charges. He will be extradited to South Carolina at a later time.
Investigators are still looking to identify two additional suspects they believe were directly involved in the brutal crime and ask for anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers of Greenville at 23-CRIME or leave a tip on the Sheriff’s Office app.
