CLEVELAND COUNTY, NC (FOX Carolina) The Cleveland County Sheriff's Office says a former teacher and youth leader was arrested after it was brought to their attention he had sent inappropriate messages to a minor.
Deputies say they first began an investigation into Mr. Daniel Joseph Dyer after a victim's parents reportedly found inappropriate messages from Dyer via social media apps on the child's phone.
A forensic analysis was conducted on Dyer's phone, and evidence was retrieved that led deputies to arrest and charge him with one count of indecent liberties with a child.
Deputies say Dyer was a math teacher at Cleveland Early College and a part-time employee at the Kings Mountain YMCA. He also told authorities he was a youth leader at Kings Mountain First Baptist Church.
Anyone who has or knows of anyone who has a young child who may have come in contact with Dyer is asked to check their phones for any inappropriate messages - then reach out to the Sheriff's Office.
Dyer received a $25,000 secured bond.
