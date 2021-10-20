GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - A 65-year-old man was arrested Tuesday for having child pornography, according to the Greenville County Sheriff's Office.
Deputies said Bradly Eugene Post was charged with third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor after an unrelated investigation led authorities to finding Post with child pornography.
The Sheriff's Office said Post is currently at the Greenville County Detention Center on a $10,000 bond.
Post was additionally charged with five counts of sexual exploitation of a minor in first degree, according to the detention center. Bond for these charges has not yet been set.
Investigators also asked for anyone who has encountered similar circumstanced and may have been a victim to Post to please call Crimestoppers of Greenville at 23-CRIME.
MORE NEWS: Buncombe Co. deputies seeking information on 2 who used counterfeit money
(4) comments
Women who voted for Biden hired this guy to babysit their toddlers. They say they trust this guy and are using their good judgment just like they did in the election.
Women who voted for Biden hired this guy to babysit their toddlers. They say they trust this guy and are using their good judgment just like they did in the election.
The women who voted for Biden would hire this guy to babysit their kids. You know what I mean?
The women who voted for Biden would hire this guy to babysit their kids. You know what I mean?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.