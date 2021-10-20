Deputies say Post was charged with third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor after an unrelated investigation led authorities to finding him with child pornography.

GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - A 65-year-old man was arrested Tuesday for having child pornography, according to the Greenville County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies said Bradly Eugene Post was charged with third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor after an unrelated investigation led authorities to finding Post with child pornography.

The Sheriff's Office said Post is currently at the Greenville County Detention Center on a $10,000 bond.

Post was additionally charged with five counts of sexual exploitation of a minor in first degree, according to the detention center. Bond for these charges has not yet been set.

Investigators also asked for anyone who has encountered similar circumstanced and may have been a victim to Post to please call Crimestoppers of Greenville at 23-CRIME.

