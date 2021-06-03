HENDERSONVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) - Henderson County deputies said a Hendersonville has been charged on multiple counts of child exploitation online.
According to the sheriff's office, in April, deputies received a cybertip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children in regards to alleged online dissemination of material related to child sexual abuse. After developing information and obtaining a warrant, Edward James Young, 55 was taken into custody at his home on June 1.
Deputies said Young was charged with six counts of third degree sexual exploitations of a minor. He is currently being held at the Henderson County Detention Center under a $36,000 secured bond.
If you have information related to suspected child sexual exploitation, Sheriff Lowell Griffin encourages you to report it to the National CyberTipline.
