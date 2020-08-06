Hendersonville, NC (FOX Carolina) - Tuesday, a grand jury in Henderson County returned indictments against a 32-year-old man charged with child sex crimes.
Deputies say on June 30, detectives with the Henderson County Sheriff's Office Major Crimes Unit investigated and charged Jaime Castrajon-Billalba of Hendersonville with the following:
- One count of statutory sex offense with a child by an adult
- Three counts of indecent liberties with a child
Castrajon-Billalba is currently incarcerated at the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office Detention Center under a $275,000 secured bond.
