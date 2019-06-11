Pickens, SC (FOX Carolina) - Pickens County deputies announced Tuesday afternoon that a husband had been charged with murder in the fatal shooting of his wife.
Tuesday morning, deputies with the Pickens County Sheriff's Office were called to investigate a shooting at a home along Allgood Bridge Road.
Deputies say when they arrived on scene around 8:07 a.m., they discovered a woman inside the home suffering from a gunshot wound in the upper torso.
The sheriff's office says the woman was transported to a local hospital and was pronounced dead on arrival. She has since been identified as 59-year-old Tracey G. Nix.
They say she was shot twice with a small caliber weapon. A .22 caliber handgun was recovered from the residence.
Through an investigation, deputies were able to determine no one else was inside the residence when the incident took place other than Nix and her husband - Gregory Benson Nix, 63.
Nix was at the home when deputies arrived, and taken into custody. Later in the afternoon, deputies charged him with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.
Deputies say a preliminary check found the Sheriff's Office had not been called to the residence previously in reference to any domestic disputes.
Nix was denied bond at a preliminary hearing Tuesday afternoon.
Stay with FOX Carolina for updates in this case.
More news: Group wants community to email solicitor, demand charges in Leonna Wright's disappearance
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.