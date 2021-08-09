MARION, NC (FOX Carolina) - A man has been charged after he hit and killed a dog while impaired, according to Capt. Shanon Smith of the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office.
Deputies said a man reported that he was walking outside his home along U.S. 70 West with his dog when a car drover through his yard and hit his dog.
Deputies found Wayne Gilbert Lassiter, 54, to be impaired and charged him with cruelty to animals.
Officials said the victim's dog sadly died.
