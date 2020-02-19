LAURENS COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) The Laurens County Sheriff's Office arrested and charged a man and a woman after a welfare check of their Waterloo home found children to be living in 'deplorable' conditions.
Deputies say they were called out to the Flymm Smith Road residence around 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, February 18 in reference to a welfare check. Upon arrival, deputies say they found both the inside and outside of the home to be in 'total disarray.'
Children were also occupying the home in what deputies said were 'cluttered, unsanitary and unsafe conditions.'
Richard Shiver, 45, and Ashley Redrick, 32, were both arrested and charged with three counts each of unlawful conduct towards a child.
Deputies say the Laurens County Building and Codes condemned the building. The children were removed from the home.
Sheriff Don Reynolds says he will always advocate for members of his community, but "when it comes to children and senior citizens, I have zero tolerance and even less patience for the mistreatment or neglect of either."
