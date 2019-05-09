Travelers Rest, SC (FOX Carolina) - A man who police in Travelers Rest say is accused of starting two separate fires inside the Travelers Rest Walmart in order to distract employees so he could shoplift now faces additional charges from Greenville County depuities.
Travelers Rest police said officers in Greenville arrested 30-year-old Anthony K. Smith Wednesday afternoon. Police identified Smith as the suspect after his picture was flooded on social media Wednesday.
Police said the fire department and officers were called to the Walmart off Highway 25 and Benton Road early Wednesday morning.
According to police, the call came in around 4:41 a.m. Officers say Smith was shoplifting televisions when police say he started two separate fires inside the store to distract the employees.
Police and employees say the fire started near the home and clothing section near the middle and back of the store.
Police were still working to determine what the Smith used to start the fire, but tell us the fire was contained with minimal damage to the store, but a good amount of merchandise was damaged in the fire.
Police say the fire department and employees were able to put the fire out and that the sprinkler system in the store never went off. Luckily no one was hurt.
Yesterday police initially issued a general description of the suspect who they say was around 6' - 6'2" with a slender build, dreadlocks, and fled in a red vehicle and said the suspect had escaped with at least one, possibly two, televisions. Later in the day his picture was released which helped officers identify Smith.
We're told the store was closed and employees were outside as police investigated. Around 9:30 a.m. employees were allowed back inside the store.
As of 10 a.m. the store was back open for business.
Walmart released this official statement about the incident:
“Our Travelers Rest store is open and operating, but was closed for about four hours due to a small isolated fire that was intentionally set. We’re grateful no costumers or associates were hurt and appreciate the quick response of local firefighters and law enforcement.”
Travelers Rest police said Smith was charged with arson second degree and shoplifting third degree.
Greenville County deputies said Thursday they had also charged Smith with arson second degree and two counts of shoplifting for incidents that happened on April 4 and April 9 in the Walmart on Pelham Road.
Arrest warrants state on April 4, Smith set fire to merchandise inside the store and shoplifted other merchandise. On April 8, the arrest warrant states Smith shoplifted two hover boards valued at $400 from the same store. The second incident did not involve arson.
