SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) - Deputies with the Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office say one man has been charged for an armed robbery early Saturday morning.
According to the sheriff's office, at approximately 1:40 a.m., 20-year-old Brandon Oliver Toledo attempted to rob the Circle K located on Highway 9 in Boiling Springs with a shotgun.
The sheriff's office said Toledo fled the scene in a car but deputies later initiated a traffic stop on Toledo. The car later turned out to have been reported stole by Asheville PD.
Deputies say Toledo was charged with attempted armed robbery, possession of weapon during violent crime, and receiving stolen goods, value $2,000 or less.
