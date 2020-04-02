Walhalla, SC (FOX Carolina) - Deputies with the Oconee County Sheriff's Office have arrested a man and charged him with kidnapping and domestic violence first degree.
Deputies say on the morning of March 29, they responded to Oconee Memorial Hospital in regards to a domestic violence incident that had already occurred.
Deputies say the victim was assaulted by the suspect, identified as 27-year-old Tyler Dwane Galloway, when she tried to leave a home located on Hodge Drive in Tamassee.
According to the sheriff's office, the victim was punched in the face multiple times and choked multiple times until she lost consciousness, then unlawfully confined by Galloway.
Galloway was booked into the Oconee County Sheriff's Office at 9 a.m. on Wednesday.
He was given a $50,000 personal recognizance bond at his bond hearing and will be required to wear an electronic monitoring device as part of his release.
