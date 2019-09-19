Greenville, SC (FOX Carolina) - Greenville County deputies said a man was charged with murder and other offenses Thursday after a deadly home invasion along West Wilburn Avenue.
Deputies said the call for a gunshot victim came in around 4:30 a.m. after a resident was shot at least one time following a home invasion.
Deputies said they arrived to find a man dead at the scene.
The suspect was taken into custody a short distance from the home.
Deputies later identified the suspect as 47 year-old Leon Eric Brown.
Deputies said Brown and the victim had been involved in an ongoing dispute.
"Just prior to the shooting Brown, armed with a handgun, gained entry inside the residence, and ultimately shot the victim to death," Lt. Ryan Flood said in a news release.
Brown was charged with Murder, Possession of a Weapon During a Violent Crime, Kidnapping, Burglary 1st degree, and two counts of Pointing and Presenting.
The coroner has not yet released the name of the victim.
