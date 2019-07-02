Belton, SC (FOX Carolina) - On Tuesday, Anderson County deputies said a man has been charged with murder after a deadly stabbing.
The Anderson County Coroner said the killing happened Sunday evening in Belton.
The coroner said deputies with the Anderson County Sheriff's Office, the Belton Police Department, and Belton EMS, were called to Breazeale Street around 5:07 p.m. for a man who had been stabbed in the chest.
According to the coroner, the victim was transported to AnMed Health Medical Center and died during surgery at 9:49 p.m.
The victim was identified as 33-year-old Johnny Gene Brian Ledford of Belton.
Deputies said Otis Woods Jr., 49, of Belton is charged with murder in the case.
The arrest warrant states Woods intentionally stabbed Ledford "with a small sharp object," which led to his death.
