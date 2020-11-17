GREENWOOD, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Greenwood County Sheriff's Office said a man has been charged with murder after a Nov. 14 shooting claimed another man's life.
The coroner's office said they responded to Self Regional Healthcare early Saturday morning to investigate a gunshot wound incident that occurred at Highland Apartments off of Highway 25 South.
According to the coroner, 33-year-old Alan Durrell Wilson was pronounced dead at 12:41 a.m.
The Greenwood County Sheriff's Office said Tuesday morning that
Andre Reginald Carter had been arrested in the case. In addition to murder, deputies said they charged Carter with a weapon offense and a drug offense.
Sgt. Jeff Graham said Greenwood County deputies were initially dispatched to the Highlander Apartments located off of Highway 25 South for a report about a fight at a birthday party that ended in gunfire and responded to find Wilson had been shot in the upper body.
Graham said deputies continued investigating over the weekend and gathered enough information to execute a search warrant at Carter's home, which led to his arrest.
On Tuesday morning, Sheriff Dennis Kelly released this statement: “Our Community is sick and tired of the senseless shootings and it shows as we navigate our way through these type investigations."
