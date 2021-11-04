GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) - Greenville County Sheriff Hobart Lewis says a man has been charged with murder after a woman was found dead in a Greer home Wednesday, Oct. 13.
After further investigation, surveillance video from other homes in the neighborhood helped put a timeline together to show that Zachary David Hughes, 29, murdered Christina Parcell, according to Sheriff Hobart Lewis. Lewis said Hughes stabbed Parcell multiple times inside her home.
Parcell, 41, was found dead in her home at 122 Cane brake Dr. in Greer, according to Greenville County Coroner Parks Evans.
Parcell died because of multiple sharp force injuries, according to an autopsy.
Deputies found Parcell's body after someone who knew her found her body around 11 a.m. Oct. 13.
Lewis said Hughes turned himself in the afternoon on Nov. 3. Hughes has been charged with murder and possession of a deadly weapon while committing a violent crime. He is currently being held at the Greenville County Detention Center.
At this time, deputies do not know the motive or relationship between Hughes and Parcell.
Parcell was engaged to Bradly Post. Post was arrested on Tuesday for having child pornography, according to the Greenville County Sheriff's Office.
We’ll bring you more information as we get new details.
