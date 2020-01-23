BEREA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Greenville County deputies said a man has been charged with murder in a Jan. 16 deadly shooting in the Berea area.
Rashad Jamon Stovall, 38, was arrested early Thursday morning, deputies said.
The killing happened in the Cloverfield Estates community on Crawford Hill Road.
The coroner said 29-year-old La'Monte Marquise Simmons died after he was shot multiple times.
Deputies said they arrived to find Simmons lying on the ground outside an apartment building.
Deputies said in a news release the investigation revealed that "Stovall was responsible for shooting and killing the victim for an undetermined reason" and that the victim and suspect knew one another.
Stovall is charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.
