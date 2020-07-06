Cristian Guardian

Cristian Guardian of Marion is facing a statutory rape charge. 

 Source: McDowell County Sheriff's Office

MCDOWELL COUNTY, NC (FOX Carolina) The McDowell County Sheriff's Office charged a 21-year-old man after they say he had sexual relations with a person under the age of 18. 

According to deputies, Cristian Guardian of Marion is facing a statutory rape charge. 

He reportedly had an inappropriate sexual relationship with a 15-year-old female acquaintance. 

MORE NEWS: 

Man accused of killing 4-year-old child in Horry County taken into custody

In the wake of deadly nightclub shooting, Greenville leaders call for community to respond

Copyright 2020 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.