MCDOWELL COUNTY, NC (FOX Carolina) The McDowell County Sheriff's Office charged a 21-year-old man after they say he had sexual relations with a person under the age of 18.
According to deputies, Cristian Guardian of Marion is facing a statutory rape charge.
He reportedly had an inappropriate sexual relationship with a 15-year-old female acquaintance.
