Marion, NC (FOX Carolina) - Deputies in McDowell County have charged a student at McDowell High School after they say she brought drugs on campus.
According to the sheriff's office, the 17-year-old was found to have 2 grams of liquid THC.
Deputies say on Friday April 26, several K-9 units conducted a random narcotics sniff at the high school when one of their K-9 officers alerted to the teen's vehicle.
Deputies say the issued the student a citation for possession of marijuana.
