Marion, NC (FOX Carolina) - Deputies in McDowell County have charged a woman with death by distribution after they say she sold drugs to a woman who was found dead back in May.
According to deputies, 52-year-old Danica Freeman, was found dead in her home on Charlie Drive in Marion on May 19.
While investigating, deputies say fentanyl was found in her home and an autopsy revealed it contributed to her death.
Further investigation led them to charge 33-year-old, Melanie Lynn Phillips, who they say sold Freeman the drugs.
Phillips was booked into the McDowell County Jail.
