MARION, NC (FOX Carolina) - A man has been charged for having inappropriate contact with a minor, according to the McDowell County Sheriff's Office.
Deputies said 61-year-old Kenneth Richard Litzenberger was arrested on Monday after a report was filed on Nov. 20.
Litzenberger has been charged with first degree sex offense of a child and has been given a $600,000 secured bond.
