GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) – Friday, one day after a 15-year-old boy killed in a Dec. 19 shooting was laid to rest, Greenville County deputies said they made another arrest in the deadly armed robbery.
18-year-old Braelon Jasper Brown has been charged with murder, armed robbery, conspiracy, and a weapons offense, deputies said Friday.
Deputies said Brown and another suspect, Jamazzeo Dequan Glover, also 18, conspired to rob 15-year-old Kyrillos Mina Zaky and fatally shot the boy during the robbery.
Zaky was found dead along Mansion Circle just after 8 p.m. on Dec. 19, deputies said.
Brown and Glover are being held at the Greenville County Detention Center.
Deputies said their investigation is ongoing and more arrests are expected.
