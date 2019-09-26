Simpsonville, SC (FOX Carolina) - Deputies in Greenville County said Thursday they arrested a man they say engaged in sex acts with an 8-year-old girl.
According to deputies, 31-year-old Brian Sturdivant Jr., was arrested after an investigation that began in August.
Deputies say on August 9, they received information regarding the possible exploitation of a child. After investigating, deputies say they discovered multiple images of Sturdivant engaged in sex acts with an 8-year-old girl.
Deputies say during the investigation, a possible second victim, who has yet to be identified, was also discovered.
Deputies say they believe the incidents took place during the summer of 2016 and that there might be additional victims.
At this time, Sturdivant Jr. has been charged with first degree criminal sexual conduct, third degree criminal sexual conduct and five counts of first degree exploitation of a minor.
A criminal records check shows Simpsonville police also charged Sturdivant with sexual exploitation of a minor third degree and participation in the prostitution of a minor back in April.
He remains in the Greenville County Detention Center on no bond.
Investigators ask that anyone with information call Crime Investigators at 864-467-4139 or Crime Stoppers of Greenville at 23-CRIME.
More news: Asheville police ask for assistance in finding missing man, not seen for 6 days
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.